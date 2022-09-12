Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.
T Bone
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Donnie and Maree
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Peach / Rosalina / Daisy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Adelle / Gloria
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Stardust
– Gender: Female
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Papa
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pandora and Thor
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Chestnut
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Gus
– Gender: Male
– Age: Baby
– Type: Guinea Pig
Crypto / Bitcoin
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Wilma
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Nightingale
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Brownie
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Sayuri
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Rebecca
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Carissa
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Ziggy
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
HOPPER
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Blueberry / Huckleberry
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Cotton
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Chubbles
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Hedgehog
Swiffer / Downy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Santana
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
MEEP
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
B. B.
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Sienna
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
JC
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Hamster
Pepper
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Bingo and Rocky
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Sgt. Pepper
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Dustin Hopman
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Blossom / Coco
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Guinea-veve
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Nickel
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Conch
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Eleanor
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Henry
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Camilla
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Rosie / Rivet
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Daisy
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Rabbit
Rick Castle
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Betty
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Juggernaut
– Gender: Male
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Pipsqueak
– Gender: Female
– Age: Adult
– Type: Guinea Pig
Stuart
– Gender: Male
– Age: Young
– Type: Rabbit
Brittany
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
Horlika / Sunflower
– Gender: Female
– Age: Young
– Type: Guinea Pig
