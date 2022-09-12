Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.

1 / 47Petfinder

T Bone

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

2 / 47Petfinder

Donnie and Maree

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

3 / 47Petfinder

Peach / Rosalina / Daisy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

4 / 47Petfinder

Adelle / Gloria

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

5 / 47Petfinder

Stardust

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

6 / 47Petfinder

Papa

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

7 / 47Petfinder

Pandora and Thor

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

8 / 47Petfinder

Chestnut

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

9 / 47Petfinder

Gus

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Type: Guinea Pig

10 / 47Petfinder

Crypto / Bitcoin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

11 / 47Petfinder

Wilma

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

12 / 47Petfinder

Nightingale

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

13 / 47Petfinder

Brownie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

14 / 47Petfinder

Sayuri

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

15 / 47Petfinder

Rebecca

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

16 / 47Petfinder

Carissa

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

17 / 47Petfinder

Ziggy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

18 / 47Petfinder

HOPPER

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

19 / 47Petfinder

Blueberry / Huckleberry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

20 / 47Petfinder

Cotton

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

21 / 47Petfinder

Chubbles

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Hedgehog

22 / 47Petfinder

Swiffer / Downy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

23 / 47Petfinder

Santana

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

24 / 47Petfinder

MEEP

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

25 / 47Petfinder

B. B.

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

26 / 47Petfinder

Sienna

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

27 / 47Petfinder

JC

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Hamster

28 / 47Petfinder

Pepper

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

29 / 47Petfinder

Bingo and Rocky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

30 / 47Petfinder

Sgt. Pepper

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

31 / 47Petfinder

Dustin Hopman

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

32 / 47Petfinder

Blossom / Coco

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

33 / 47Petfinder

Guinea-veve

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

34 / 47Petfinder

Nickel

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

35 / 47Petfinder

Conch

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

36 / 47Petfinder

Eleanor

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

37 / 47Petfinder

Henry

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

38 / 47Petfinder

Camilla

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

39 / 47Petfinder

Rosie / Rivet

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

40 / 47Petfinder

Daisy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Rabbit

41 / 47Petfinder

Rick Castle

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

42 / 47Petfinder

Betty

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

43 / 47Petfinder

Juggernaut

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

44 / 47Petfinder

Pipsqueak

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Type: Guinea Pig

45 / 47Petfinder

Stuart

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Type: Rabbit

46 / 47Petfinder

Brittany

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

47 / 47Petfinder

Horlika / Sunflower

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Type: Guinea Pig

