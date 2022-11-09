DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Zoo has a new adorable animal amongst its ranks, a new western lowland gorilla!

Officials announced the birth of the gorilla in a Tweet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The gorilla was born over the weekend and weighs about 4 to 5 pounds.

“There’s more BABY BOY joy here at the Zoo: we are thrilled to announce the birth of our second-ever western lowland gorilla! The littlest ape was born early Sunday morning, Nov. 6 and is estimated to weigh between 4 and 5 pounds, which is normal for infant gorillas,” officials said in their announcement.

Photos courtesy Fort Worth Zoo via Twitter.