DALLAS (KDAF) — If you need a cute pick-me-up for today, It’s National Donut Day! Don’t like donuts? How about adorable zoo animals?

Dallas Zoo has announced the addition of two new baby Emperor Tamarin twins and they are some of the cutest animals you will ever see.

Photo courtesy J. Lim via the Dallas Zoo Twitter page.

“They were born on May 13 to new mom Lettie (pictured with them here), and experienced dad Roger,” zoo officials said in a tweet. You can see them at the Tamarin Treetops habitat soon.