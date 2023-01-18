DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a good day to be weather aware in North Texas as the region will see critical fire weather and a Red Flag Warning present on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Critical fire weather will be present in the region due to dry and breezy conditions promoting fire ignition and spread.

The weather center says, “Windy and dry conditions behind a cold front will result in elevated to critical fire weather conditions along and west of the I-35 corridor. Relative humidity will drop between 15 to 20 percent with sustained winds 15 to 25 mph along with gusts around 35 mph.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Alongside the critical fire weather will be a Red Flag Warning, which means elevated to critical fire danger will be present across the western half of the region on Wednesday, and it is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

“A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 8 PM today for critical fire danger due to windy, dry, and warm weather coupled with abundant dry vegetation. The fire threat will be elevated just to the east of the Red Flag warning. Extreme care is urged during all outside activities where there is a potential for grass fires to start,” NWS Fort Worth said.