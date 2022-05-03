DALLAS (KDAF) — Prepare your stomachs and get ready to enjoy some high-class fun in Arlington on Saturday, May 7 for the first-ever Cowboys Taco Fest.

Over at AT&T Stadium from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. you and whoever you choose to bring along with you can enjoy some tacos, Miller Lite, live performances, shopping and more!

There will be over a dozen types of tacos, live music all day long, Miller Lite Micheladas, beer, and Cowboys experiences for the ultimate Cinco De Mayo weekend party.

Kids ages 12 and under are free along with the purchase of a general admission ticket ($15).

“Live performances by country music stars William Michael Morgan, The Powell Brothers, and Payton Howie. VIP ticket Includes VIP Parking, (1) Festival T-Shirt along with 2 Drink Tickets and exclusive VIP entrance at 11am + VIP Area.RAIN OR SHINE.”