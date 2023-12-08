DALLAS (KDAF) — “As a professional quarterback, I get a lot of sh*t,” Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott said.

One thing about Prescott he is not new to the haters. Especially when you’re the quarterback for America’s team the Dallas Cowboys. ( We STAY winning, even when we don’t!)

The professional quarterback has teamed up with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Lead From Behind, the biggest awareness initiative created for colon cancer, to motivate his haters for a good cause.

Courtesy Dak Prescott

“When you’re not a fan of something, [bleep]ing on it, can make you feel good,” Prescott mentions in the funny commercial.

You can watch the commercial below:

If you’re not a hater of Prescott, you’ll be happy to know the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philidelphia Eagles Sunday night.