'That was a mistake on my behalf and I am sorry'

DALLAS (KDAF) — “I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott said.

That was the beginning of an apology from Prescott after he credited fans for throwing trash at referees as they exited AT&T Stadium following the loss to the 49ers.

Prescott continued the apology on Twitter by saying, “I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of every who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf and I am sorry.”

The star QB was in the heat of a post-game press conference when the comments were made, initially, he was upset the fans were throwing trash, but when he was made aware it was directed towards the refs he said, “Credit to them.”