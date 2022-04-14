DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Draft is getting closer and closer and the time is now for you to start planning out your trip to Frisco to partake in the Dallas Cowboys’ Draft Party at The Star in Frisco.

On Thursday, April 28 the Cowboys will be throwing an NFL Draft party at the Tostitos Championship Plaza. The action gets started at 6 p.m. and there will be player autograph opportunities, live entertainment, giveaways, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, activities for kids and more!

On Friday, April 29 it’ll be Draft Night Out at The Star District where families can enjoy a night out with a free youth camp and draft weekend specialty menus at participating restaurants around The Star.

Last but not least, on Saturday, April 30, there will be a Draft Day 5K at The Star from 9-11 a.m. After that, The Star Draft Fest at The Star District will get under from 11-5 p.m. where attendees can experience the NFL Draft with drink specials, live music, games, giveaways and more.

You can get the full details and all the information you’ll need to plan out your NFL Draft Weekend here.