DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanks in part to having the most takeaways in the NFL during the 2021 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator has been named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association.

The Cowboys say Dan Quinn is the team’s first assistant coach to receive this award.

Quinn was a hot candidate to fill vacant head coaching positions across the league recently but on Thursday reports came out that he will be staying as the Cowboys’ DC for the 2022 season.

His 2021 defense had help from young stars Trevon Diggs and All-Pro/Pro-Bowler Micah Parsons who accounted for a large number of the team’s interceptions and sacks. He’ll look to continue that success with his young stars and stout veterans and hopefully end the 2022 campaign with a better outcome.