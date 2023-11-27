The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys are known to have pride for America’s team, win or lose. That pride may have landed their home turf, AT&T Stadium, ranking as one of the boujiest NFL Stadium.

According to Casino.org, ATT&T Stadium comes in at No. 2 as one of the boujiest arenas.

“AT&T Stadium has an obligation to make over 80,000 fans happy. With such a large number, you can expect some fancy finds. A fabulous feature of the stadium is its display screens. It’s the world’s largest, and very first center-hung HDTV video board, measuring 160 feet by 72 feet at a cost of $40 million. A pretty penny, but absolutely worth the investment as the Cowboy’s home ranks #2 most boujee stadium,” the study mentions.

SoFi Stadium home to the Chargers and Rams is ranked as the most boujiest stadium. “Having some of the most state-of-the-art technology in the league, like its wrap-around mega screen and digital twinning technology, easily earns it the title of The NFL’s Boujiest Stadium,” the study read.

Hey, at least we got second place!