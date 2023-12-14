The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cowboy Chicken wasted no time adding new additions to their menu. Just in time for the new year, the rotisserie chicken chain will now serve wings!

Customers will have four new flavors to choose from From savory to spicy: lemon pepper, BBQ, Buffalo and Nashville hot.

“We developed our new line of chicken wings using premium ingredients including all-natural, hormone- and steroid-free wings sourced from local farms in the U.S.,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “These meaty and juicy wings are made-to-order and hand-tossed in in familiar flavors that we know our guests will love.”

The fast-food chain is offering six wings for free to members of its Campfire Club. Spend $25 in-store or online from Jan. 8 through Jan.15 for the offer.

The Campfire Club is a loyalty club that offers monthly coupons and discounts to Cowboy Chicken customers.

You can sign up to be a member here