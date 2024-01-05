DALLAS (DKAF) — A new study from Art of Living has identified the top wellness trends for 2024. Going beyond the conventional, things like cow cuddling, llama trekking, and forest bathing are some of the most sought after wellness treatments this year.

Google Keywords Planner was used to analyze the interest level for each trend. In addition, the study touches on the definition of each therapeutic approach, its benefits, as well as the number of businesses in the U.S. offering those services, and the prices per session.

Equine therapy tops the wellness trends, garnering 205K online searches. Involving interactions with horses, equine therapy is used for mental health and developmental disorders. Compared to the other wellness trends listed below, Equine therapy has the highest number of service providers in the U.S., which also shows the growing popularity of the trend.

Credit: Getty Images

Yoga with dogs (Puppy Love Yoga) ranks second, attracting 150K searches. Not only is this wellness trend the second in popularity, but it also has the second highest number of U.S. businesses offering Puppy Love Yoga practice for stress relief and social bonding.

Goat Yoga holds the third spot attracting the interest of 115K individuals online. This wellness trend combines traditional yoga with playful goat interactions to benefit feelings of joy and mindfulness among its practitioners. In the U.S., there are only half as many service providers that offer Goat Yoga compared to the ones providing Yoga with dogs.

Forest Bathing (Shinrin-Yoku) is the fourth most sought-after wellness trend, garnering 65K searches. Known for reducing stress and boosting the immune system, this Japanese practice involves spending time in a forest to connect with nature.

Credit: Getty Images

Ice Bath Therapy holds the fifth spot attracting 59K searches online. Often used by athletes for recovery after intense physical exercise, Ice Bath Therapy involves sitting in ice-cold water for a short period. Although the number of Ice Bathing service providers is on the rise, it can be practiced at home for just the cost of the ice.

Bird Watching takes the sixth spot with only 9K fewer searches, than Ice Bath Therapy. This wellness trend includes observing birds in their natural habitat and can be done for free with just a pair of binoculars for an enhanced experience.

Cow Cuddling ranks seventh, gathering the interest of 27K. This wellness trend has the most significant increase in interest, up 85% from last year, which is the highest on the list. Moreover, cow cuddling, known for reducing stress and offering emotional comfort and relaxation, is the most affordable therapeutic session, costing only $20 per session.

Credit: Getty Images

Gardening Therapy (Horticultural Therapy) comes next attracting 7.5K online searches. Often used in therapeutic settings, gardening, and plant-based activities are meant to improve both mental and physical health.

Llama Trekking is the ninth most sought-after wellness trend with 1.5K searches. This therapeutic practice involves walking or hiking with llamas which blends physical activity with calming animal interactions. In the U.S., the number of service providers offering Llama trekking is similar to those providing Goat Yoga.

Dolphin Therapy closes the wellness trends with 1K searches. Interaction with dolphins is used as a therapeutic approach for emotional and developmental healing. The price for a single session of Dolphin therapy ranks as the second highest on the list, just after Equine therapy.

Credit: Getty Images