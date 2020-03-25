COVID-19 cases in Dallas County surge by 78 new reports

Reported cases of COVID-19 grew by 78 from Tuesday to Wednesday in Dallas County, according to county officials.

The 78 new cases bring the total of COVID-19 in Dallas County to 247. So far, the county has reported 6 deaths from COVID-19.

Most counties in North Texas are under strict shelter-in-place orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Tarrant County has reported 90 cases of COVID-19, Collin County has 45, and Denton county has 30 confirmed cases.