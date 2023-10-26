The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Courtside Kitchen in Fort Worth is serving up food and fun.

“The Courtside Kitchen began with an idea that could bring people together. It’s a place to gather with family, friends, co-workers etc… enjoy great food and drink, listen to music, play a little pickleball all while being treated with signature customer service from the Courtside Kitchen staff. From kids to seniors and everyone in between, pickleball is a social game that is easy to learn and accommodates all skill levels,” the website said.

Credit: Courtside Kitchen

With happy hours Monday to Friday and brunch on the weekends, Courtside Kitchen is the place to be for good food, good drinks, and good fun. You can book a court, order online or become a priority pickleball member.

If you’re looking to join in on the pickleball craze, stop by Courtside Kitchen.