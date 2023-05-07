DALLAS (KDAF) — Country Icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will be hosting the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11.

To kick off the ACM Awards Week, Miss Dolly will have her own pop-up experience from May 9th to May 14th.

The pop-up will be located at The Tangerine Salon, 3620 The Star Boulevard, Suite 1205.

Dolly! All Access will feature Dolly Parton merchandise, a live DJ playing all things Dolly, and so much more.

May 9th Time: 3pm to 10pm May 10th Time: 3pm to 10pm May 11th Time: 3pm to 10pm May 12th Time: 12pm to 8pm May13th Time: 12pm to 8pm May 14th Time: 12pm to 6pm

If you miss this experience, Dolly Parton merchandise will also be available via merchandise trailer during ACM Awards Week.

You can also get your last-minute Dolly merch inside the Ford Center during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. For more information, visit here.