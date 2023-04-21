DALLAS (KDAF) — The Colony goes Country!

Top Golf is gearing up for an unforgettable night of country music with headliner Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Bailey Zimmerman preparing to take the stage for the ACM Lifting Lives All-Star Concert.

The event is May 10th, a day before the Academy Of Country Music Awards takes place in Frisco.

In addition to the incredible performances, the ACM Lifting Lives All-Star Concert is also a great opportunity to support a good cause. The event benefits the ACM Lifting Lives charity, which works to improve lives through the power of music by funding music-related therapy and education programs.

It’s not too late to get your tickets! For more information, visit here.