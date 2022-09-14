DALLAS (KDAF) — America’s Got Talent darling and Texas sensation Drake Milligan has not forgotten his Texas roots with his newly acquired fame.

The young up-and-coming country artist has just added two new Texas shows to his already packed tour. One in Houston and a North Texas stop in Bonham.

Milligan announced these new shows on his Twitter page, saying, “Having a blast out here in LA for @AGT, but we’re looking forward to being back out on the road seeing you guys! We’ve got a bunch of shows coming up and just added 2 more – one in Bonham, TX on 10/13 and one in Houston, TX on 10/14.”

If you absolutely can’t wait a month to see him in North Texas, don’t worry, he will be here soon. He will be performing at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on Sept. 23.

