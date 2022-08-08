Texas State Flag, flying in the breeze against blue skies and cumulus clouds

The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

You may also like: Texas is the #1 state with the most rural hospital closures since 2005

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Colorado County

– Population: 21,357

– Born in Texas: 16,830 (78.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,194 (10.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (4.2%), West (2.9%)

– Born in another country: 2,218 (10.39% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.76%), Latin America (8.84%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Falls County

– Population: 17,281

– Born in Texas: 13,658 (79.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,466 (14.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (1.7%), South (3.5%), West (4.5%)

– Born in another country: 960 (5.56% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.52%), Latin America (4.54%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dimmit County

– Population: 10,232

– Born in Texas: 8,093 (79.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,028 (10.0% of population)

— Midwest (5.6%), Northeast (0.4%), South (1.9%), West (2.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,111 (10.86% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.91%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (9.87%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Menard County

– Population: 2,108

– Born in Texas: 1,683 (79.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 275 (13.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (2.0%), South (6.5%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 149 (7.07% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.62%), Latin America (5.36%), North America (0.81%), Oceania (0.28%)

Patrick Feller // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Victoria County

– Population: 92,044

– Born in Texas: 73,515 (79.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,374 (12.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.9%), West (2.8%)

– Born in another country: 6,362 (6.91% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.98%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (5.46%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.03%)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Texas

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Coleman County

– Population: 8,281

– Born in Texas: 6,617 (79.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,202 (14.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (0.9%), South (4.6%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 448 (5.41% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (4.70%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jackson County

– Population: 14,822

– Born in Texas: 11,858 (80.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,815 (12.2% of population)

— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (0.6%), South (6.2%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,010 (6.81% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (6.17%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.05%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Haskell County

– Population: 5,711

– Born in Texas: 4,578 (80.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 635 (11.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.0%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 494 (8.65% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (7.91%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Freestone County

– Population: 19,744

– Born in Texas: 15,868 (80.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,383 (12.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (1.1%), South (4.8%), West (3.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,330 (6.74% of population)

— Africa (0.37%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (5.46%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Atascosa County

– Population: 50,194

– Born in Texas: 40,399 (80.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,680 (11.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.5%), West (2.6%)

– Born in another country: 3,729 (7.43% of population)

— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (6.68%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Texas

Kairos14 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Stephens County

– Population: 9,358

– Born in Texas: 7,550 (80.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,225 (13.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (0.2%), South (7.9%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 398 (4.25% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (3.69%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Kleberg County

– Population: 30,725

– Born in Texas: 24,861 (80.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,422 (11.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (1.3%), South (3.9%), West (2.8%)

– Born in another country: 2,063 (6.71% of population)

— Africa (0.34%) , Asia (2.35%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (3.87%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Runnels County

– Population: 10,280

– Born in Texas: 8,325 (81.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,439 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (1.6%), South (3.6%), West (5.2%)

– Born in another country: 413 (4.02% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (3.87%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wharton County

– Population: 41,672

– Born in Texas: 33,773 (81.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,812 (9.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (3.7%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 3,950 (9.48% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (9.05%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Red River County

– Population: 12,115

– Born in Texas: 9,829 (81.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,818 (15.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (1.1%), South (8.6%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 206 (1.70% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.25%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Texas

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Edwards County

– Population: 1,944

– Born in Texas: 1,579 (81.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 246 (12.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (1.5%), South (3.2%), West (4.7%)

– Born in another country: 118 (6.07% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.87%), Latin America (5.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mitchell County

– Population: 8,256

– Born in Texas: 6,709 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,245 (15.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (0.2%), South (6.0%), West (5.5%)

– Born in another country: 293 (3.55% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (3.50%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Irion County

– Population: 1,553

– Born in Texas: 1,263 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 204 (13.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (5.5%), West (5.4%)

– Born in another country: 72 (4.64% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (4.64%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sutton County

– Population: 3,793

– Born in Texas: 3,089 (81.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 159 (4.2% of population)

— Midwest (0.5%), Northeast (0.2%), South (2.0%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 484 (12.76% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (12.52%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#31. La Salle County

– Population: 7,551

– Born in Texas: 6,171 (81.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 773 (10.2% of population)

— Midwest (4.0%), Northeast (2.6%), South (1.2%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 544 (7.20% of population)

— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (7.09%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Recipes from Texas

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. San Saba County

– Population: 6,004

– Born in Texas: 4,912 (81.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 663 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.5%), West (4.3%)

– Born in another country: 409 (6.81% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (6.53%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Houston County

– Population: 22,942

– Born in Texas: 18,799 (81.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,366 (14.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (1.6%), South (6.2%), West (3.7%)

– Born in another country: 678 (2.96% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (2.05%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.06%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Martin County

– Population: 5,676

– Born in Texas: 4,652 (82.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 575 (10.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (0.3%), South (5.9%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 449 (7.91% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (0.67%), Latin America (7.19%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#27. Baylor County

– Population: 3,560

– Born in Texas: 2,919 (82.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 474 (13.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.3%), West (3.8%)

– Born in another country: 131 (3.68% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.26%), Europe (0.56%), Latin America (1.85%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Motley County

– Population: 1,362

– Born in Texas: 1,119 (82.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 243 (17.8% of population)

— Midwest (4.9%), Northeast (2.5%), South (2.9%), West (7.6%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Famous actresses from Texas

Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

– Population: 35,562

– Born in Texas: 29,279 (82.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,935 (13.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (0.8%), South (7.7%), West (3.3%)

– Born in another country: 1,179 (3.32% of population)

— Africa (0.44%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (1.68%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Robertson County

– Population: 17,094

– Born in Texas: 14,087 (82.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,164 (12.7% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (0.6%), South (5.6%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 752 (4.40% of population)

— Africa (0.39%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (3.31%), North America (0.25%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Stonewall County

– Population: 1,412

– Born in Texas: 1,171 (82.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 220 (15.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.0%), West (4.7%)

– Born in another country: 21 (1.49% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (1.49%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mills County

– Population: 4,877

– Born in Texas: 4,048 (83.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 483 (9.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (0.5%), South (2.8%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 338 (6.93% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (6.52%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.04%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bee County

– Population: 32,609

– Born in Texas: 27,086 (83.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,227 (13.0% of population)

— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (0.8%), South (4.4%), West (3.6%)

– Born in another country: 1,062 (3.26% of population)

— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (2.17%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Least educated counties in Texas

Library of Congress

#20. Dawson County

– Population: 12,849

– Born in Texas: 10,678 (83.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,414 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (1.0%), South (3.7%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 714 (5.56% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (5.46%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Floyd County

– Population: 5,782

– Born in Texas: 4,827 (83.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 520 (9.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.0%), Northeast (0.4%), South (2.7%), West (4.9%)

– Born in another country: 383 (6.62% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (6.38%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Crosby County

– Population: 5,753

– Born in Texas: 4,803 (83.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 616 (10.7% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (1.3%), South (3.9%), West (3.8%)

– Born in another country: 264 (4.59% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.98%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.14%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fisher County

– Population: 3,827

– Born in Texas: 3,197 (83.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 536 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (0.5%), South (5.6%), West (5.1%)

– Born in another country: 86 (2.25% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.78%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Delta County

– Population: 5,277

– Born in Texas: 4,423 (83.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 779 (14.8% of population)

— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (3.1%), South (5.6%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 54 (1.02% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (0.53%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: 14.3 percent of households in Texas receive food stamps

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Goliad County

– Population: 7,578

– Born in Texas: 6,355 (83.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 909 (12.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (1.9%), South (3.2%), West (3.3%)

– Born in another country: 294 (3.88% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (3.48%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#14. Brooks County

– Population: 7,100

– Born in Texas: 5,992 (84.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 368 (5.2% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (0.3%), South (0.9%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 734 (10.34% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (9.87%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Shackelford County

– Population: 3,291

– Born in Texas: 2,782 (84.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 392 (11.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (0.9%), South (5.5%), West (2.9%)

– Born in another country: 105 (3.19% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.83%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#12. Lavaca County

– Population: 20,072

– Born in Texas: 17,074 (85.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,077 (10.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.0%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.3%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 857 (4.27% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (3.77%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lynn County

– Population: 5,886

– Born in Texas: 5,008 (85.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 579 (9.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.0%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 211 (3.58% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (3.09%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.27%)

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Texas

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cottle County

– Population: 1,624

– Born in Texas: 1,383 (85.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 225 (13.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (1.8%), South (4.1%), West (6.6%)

– Born in another country: 4 (0.25% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.25%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#9. DeWitt County

– Population: 20,217

– Born in Texas: 17,222 (85.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,175 (10.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (1.7%), South (3.9%), West (3.2%)

– Born in another country: 704 (3.48% of population)

— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (3.10%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Foard County

– Population: 1,207

– Born in Texas: 1,049 (86.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 121 (10.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.6%), West (4.1%)

– Born in another country: 37 (3.07% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.07%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Refugio County

– Population: 7,015

– Born in Texas: 6,097 (86.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 824 (11.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (0.5%), South (5.4%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 87 (1.24% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (0.94%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Zavala County

– Population: 11,930

– Born in Texas: 10,426 (87.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 721 (6.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (0.1%), South (1.6%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 667 (5.59% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (5.41%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Best high schools in Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. McMullen County

– Population: 724

– Born in Texas: 651 (89.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 34 (4.7% of population)

— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (0.0%), South (2.5%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 37 (5.11% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (1.38%), Latin America (3.73%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jim Wells County

– Population: 40,796

– Born in Texas: 36,992 (90.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,987 (4.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.0%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 1,714 (4.20% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.04%), Latin America (3.65%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kent County

– Population: 704

– Born in Texas: 646 (91.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 45 (6.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (0.1%), South (1.1%), West (2.6%)

– Born in another country: 13 (1.85% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (1.70%), Latin America (0.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Duval County

– Population: 11,194

– Born in Texas: 10,332 (92.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 339 (3.0% of population)

— Midwest (0.3%), Northeast (0.0%), South (0.8%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 496 (4.43% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (4.43%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jim Hogg County

– Population: 5,187

– Born in Texas: 4,842 (93.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 201 (3.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (0.2%), South (0.7%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 133 (2.56% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.56%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Texas