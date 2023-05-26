STACKER—Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#44. Webb County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #75

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #185

#44. Burnet County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #39

— Quality of life rank: #33

#42. Lavaca County

– Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #55

#42. Tarrant County

– Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #49

#40. Bandera County

– Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #66

— Length of life rank: #71

— Quality of life rank: #67

#40. Waller County

– Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #79

#39. Cameron County

– Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #114

— Length of life rank: #41

— Quality of life rank: #208

#38. Hansford County

– Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #146

#36. Washington County

– Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #53

— Quality of life rank: #77

#36. Brazoria County

– Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #16

— Quality of life rank: #29

#35. Comal County

– Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #19

— Quality of life rank: #13

#30. Kinney County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #74

— Length of life rank: #50

— Quality of life rank: #128

#30. Fayette County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #73

#30. Harris County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #78

#30. Wilson County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #27

#30. Blanco County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

— Length of life rank: #34

— Quality of life rank: #15

#29. Erath County

– Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Length of life rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #40

#27. Live Oak County

– Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #106

#27. Lipscomb County

– Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #16

#24. Hidalgo County

– Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #96

— Length of life rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #212

#24. Guadalupe County

– Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #34

#24. Montgomery County

– Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #20

#23. Sutton County

– Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #70

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #38

#22. Brazos County

– Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #65

#21. Archer County

– Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

— Length of life rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #39

#17. Shackelford County

– Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #59

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #26

#17. Sherman County

– Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #18

#17. Hartley County

– Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #14

#17. Rockwall County

– Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

— Length of life rank: #5

— Quality of life rank: #8

#16. Gillespie County

– Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #17

— Quality of life rank: #35

#15. Goliad County

– Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

— Length of life rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #76

#14. Hays County

– Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

— Length of life rank: #7

— Quality of life rank: #17

#13. Hemphill County

– Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

— Length of life rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #3

#12. Brewster County

– Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #88

— Quality of life rank: #2

#11. Travis County

– Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Length of life rank: #6

— Quality of life rank: #7

#10. Kendall County

– Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #10

#9. Williamson County

– Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

— Length of life rank: #3

— Quality of life rank: #4

#8. Denton County

– Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

— Length of life rank: #2

— Quality of life rank: #5

#7. Hudspeth County

– Average life expectancy: 82 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #224

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #244

#6. Mason County

– Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #80

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #54

#5. Collin County

– Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

— Length of life rank: #1

— Quality of life rank: #1

#4. Fort Bend County

– Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

— Length of life rank: #4

— Quality of life rank: #12

#3. Concho County

– Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #133

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #147

#2. Jeff Davis County

– Average life expectancy: 84.4 years (6.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #110

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #102

#1. Presidio County

– Average life expectancy: 87.6 years (9.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #106

— Length of life rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #242