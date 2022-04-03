DALLAS (STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death ratesâ€”especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 18 reached 970,343 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 79.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of March 17, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Jim Hogg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (2,870 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (22 total deaths)

— 43.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 50,038 (2,602 total cases)

— 119.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#49. Medina County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (28,530 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (195 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,617 (10,119 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#48. San Patricio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (36,982 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (336 total deaths)

— 71.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,504 (11,013 total cases)

— 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#47. Reeves County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (8,953 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (73 total deaths)

— 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,731 (4,590 total cases)

— 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#46. Tarrant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (1,177,685 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (5,779 total deaths)

— 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,691 (561,192 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#45. Caldwell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (24,607 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (175 total deaths)

— 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,349 (14,125 total cases)

— 41.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#44. Blanco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (6,753 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (34 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,096 (2,517 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#43. Zavala County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (6,727 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 574 (68 total deaths)

— 95.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,020 (4,028 total cases)

— 49.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#42. Aransas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (13,351 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (80 total deaths)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,316 (4,071 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#41. Calhoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (12,133 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (48 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,679 (5,680 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#40. Nueces County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (206,622 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (1,476 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,287 (98,859 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#39. Karnes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (8,908 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (68 total deaths)

— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,543 (5,545 total cases)

— 56.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#38. Bastrop County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (50,762 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (230 total deaths)

— 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,395 (21,644 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#37. Pecos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (9,119 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (71 total deaths)

— 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,754 (2,651 total cases)

— 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#36. Brazoria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (215,473 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (976 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,840 (92,967 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#35. Rockwall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (60,964 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (262 total deaths)

— 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,126 (26,361 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#34. Brewster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (5,431 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (28 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,453 (1,054 total cases)

— 49.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#33. Bell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (216,097 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (876 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,371 (66,672 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#32. Zapata County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (8,449 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (52 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,834 (3,663 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#31. Archer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (5,110 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (28 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,775 (2,119 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#30. Galveston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (204,185 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (840 total deaths)

— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,809 (95,145 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#29. Dallas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (1,578,520 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (6,619 total deaths)

— 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,531 (567,466 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#28. Kleberg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (18,470 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (145 total deaths)

— 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,312 (7,152 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#27. Denton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (542,106 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,331 total deaths)

— 49.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,025 (177,663 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#26. Kendall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (29,143 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (117 total deaths)

— 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,090 (8,106 total cases)

— 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#25. Comal County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (96,273 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (542 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,154 (33,044 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#24. Brooks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (4,383 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 719 (51 total deaths)

— 144.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,670 (1,608 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#23. Duval County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (6,901 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 609 (68 total deaths)

— 107.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,793 (3,324 total cases)

— 30.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#22. Hays County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (142,445 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (494 total deaths)

— 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,972 (59,786 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#21. Harris County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (2,967,151 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (10,801 total deaths)

— 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,149 (996,816 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#20. La Salle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (4,847 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 625 (47 total deaths)

— 112.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,024 (2,333 total cases)

— 36.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#19. Willacy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (13,789 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 590 (126 total deaths)

— 100.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,353 (6,910 total cases)

— 42.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#18. Frio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (13,285 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (92 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,203 (5,727 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#17. Val Verde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (32,453 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (293 total deaths)

— 103.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,138 (14,285 total cases)

— 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#16. Collin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (690,708 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (1,471 total deaths)

— 51.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,963 (206,563 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#15. Williamson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (401,285 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (869 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,345 (131,956 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#14. Bexar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (1,378,971 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (6,015 total deaths)

— 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,483 (550,639 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#13. Travis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (881,368 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (1,696 total deaths)

— 54.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,255 (219,815 total cases)

— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#12. Fort Bend County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (575,847 fully vaccinated)

— 17.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (1,211 total deaths)

— 49.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,023 (178,762 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#11. Dimmit County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (7,253 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (51 total deaths)

— 71.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 56,677 (5,738 total cases)

— 148.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#10. Hidalgo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (626,544 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (3,861 total deaths)

— 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,843 (198,439 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#9. Hudspeth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (3,600 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (17 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,098 (982 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#8. Cameron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.7% (328,888 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (2,010 total deaths)

— 61.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,617 (99,939 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#7. El Paso County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (671,804 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (3,689 total deaths)

— 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,630 (206,705 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#6. Edwards County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.6% (1,615 fully vaccinated)

— 38.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (11 total deaths)

— 93.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,068 (465 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#5. Maverick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 92.0% (54,020 fully vaccinated)

— 52.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 780 (458 total deaths)

— 165.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,314 (20,737 total cases)

— 54.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#4. Starr County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 92.0% (59,446 fully vaccinated)

— 52.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 560 (362 total deaths)

— 90.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,497 (19,711 total cases)

— 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#3. Irion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (2,119 fully vaccinated)

— 57.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

— 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,516 (438 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#2. Presidio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (6,924 fully vaccinated)

— 57.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (36 total deaths)

— 82.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,394 (965 total cases)

— 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#1. Webb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (269,554 fully vaccinated)

— 57.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (1,020 total deaths)

— 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,512 (92,713 total cases)

— 47.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas