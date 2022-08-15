The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Aug. 12 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 92.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Aug. 11, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (334,930 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (1,315 total deaths)

— 28.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,106 (158,567 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#49. Guadalupe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (92,331 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (406 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,240 (42,112 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#48. Karnes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (8,665 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (72 total deaths)

— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,645 (6,185 total cases)

— 52.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#47. Medina County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (28,636 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (204 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,553 (11,118 total cases)

— 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#46. Caldwell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (24,276 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (181 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,170 (16,230 total cases)

— 42.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#45. San Patricio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (37,258 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (347 total deaths)

— 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,120 (12,759 total cases)

— 26.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#44. Brewster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (5,140 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (32 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,931 (1,190 total cases)

— 50.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#43. Blanco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (6,718 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (35 total deaths)

— 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,172 (2,884 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#42. Jim Hogg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (2,940 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (22 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 62,096 (3,229 total cases)

— 138.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#41. Aransas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (13,305 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (91 total deaths)

— 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,880 (4,909 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#40. Tarrant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (1,193,539 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (6,014 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,516 (620,575 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#39. Bastrop County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (50,947 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (241 total deaths)

— 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,764 (24,633 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#38. Nueces County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (208,453 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (1,532 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,793 (111,561 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#37. Pecos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (9,158 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (71 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,636 (3,107 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#36. Archer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (4,987 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (28 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,376 (2,427 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#35. Brazoria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (218,225 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (1,001 total deaths)

— 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,721 (107,494 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#34. Rockwall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (61,479 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (269 total deaths)

— 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,649 (29,008 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#33. Zapata County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (8,541 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (55 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,359 (4,021 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#32. Galveston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (206,367 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (869 total deaths)

— 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,331 (110,616 total cases)

— 24.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#31. Bell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (220,515 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (919 total deaths)

— 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,904 (75,865 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#30. Dallas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (1,602,600 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (6,837 total deaths)

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,975 (631,878 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#29. Kleberg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (18,716 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (150 total deaths)

— 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,278 (8,369 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#28. Kendall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (29,168 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (126 total deaths)

— 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,144 (9,080 total cases)

— 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#27. Denton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (547,350 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (1,379 total deaths)

— 49.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,663 (201,068 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#26. Duval County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (6,952 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 627 (70 total deaths)

— 106.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,741 (3,876 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#25. Comal County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (97,361 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (563 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,020 (39,083 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#24. Hays County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (143,681 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (531 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,844 (71,000 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#23. La Salle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (4,711 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 652 (49 total deaths)

— 114.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,205 (2,497 total cases)

— 27.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#22. Harris County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (3,021,184 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (11,162 total deaths)

— 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,854 (1,171,452 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#21. Hudspeth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (3,238 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (18 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,800 (1,114 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#20. Willacy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (14,175 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (135 total deaths)

— 107.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,546 (8,019 total cases)

— 44.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#19. Collin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (700,431 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (1,531 total deaths)

— 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,598 (244,173 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#18. Frio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (13,916 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (94 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,198 (6,335 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#17. Williamson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (405,049 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (943 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,165 (154,517 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#16. Val Verde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (33,663 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 622 (305 total deaths)

— 104.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,288 (15,339 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#15. Dimmit County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (7,051 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (51 total deaths)

— 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 59,423 (6,016 total cases)

— 128.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#14. Travis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (887,825 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (1,766 total deaths)

— 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,736 (264,173 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#13. Bexar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (1,410,785 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (6,248 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,565 (632,426 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#12. Fort Bend County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (583,600 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,214 total deaths)

— 50.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,482 (223,071 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#11. Hidalgo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (664,491 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (3,949 total deaths)

— 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,157 (235,917 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#10. Cameron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (333,694 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (2,060 total deaths)

— 60.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,386 (120,118 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#9. Reeves County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (12,887 fully vaccinated)

— 31.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (74 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,385 (5,014 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#8. El Paso County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (693,216 fully vaccinated)

— 34.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (3,774 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,629 (231,869 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#7. Edwards County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.4% (1,650 fully vaccinated)

— 38.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (11 total deaths)

— 87.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,656 (515 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#6. Brooks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 92.0% (6,529 fully vaccinated)

— 49.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (52 total deaths)

— 141.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,153 (1,855 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#5. Presidio County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 93.9% (6,293 fully vaccinated)

— 52.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (39 total deaths)

— 91.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,005 (1,073 total cases)

— 38.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#4. Irion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (2,163 fully vaccinated)

— 54.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

— 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,245 (526 total cases)

— 31.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#3. Maverick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (57,928 fully vaccinated)

— 54.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 802 (471 total deaths)

— 163.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,819 (22,795 total cases)

— 49.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#2. Starr County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (65,453 fully vaccinated)

— 54.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (368 total deaths)

— 87.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,980 (21,962 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#1. Webb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (295,492 fully vaccinated)

— 54.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (1,046 total deaths)

— 24.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,319 (103,244 total cases)

— 43.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas