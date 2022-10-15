The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Oct. 12 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 96.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 8, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Caldwell County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (33 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,679 (16,889 total cases)

— 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (184 total deaths)

— 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (24,614 fully vaccinated)



#49. Sterling County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,928 (296 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 697 (9 total deaths)

— 126.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (514 fully vaccinated)



#48. Lamar County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (41 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,992 (10,965 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (268 total deaths)

— 74.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (19,859 fully vaccinated)



#47. Shelby County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (21 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,803 (5,005 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (134 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (9,114 fully vaccinated)



#46. Webb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (231 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,530 (106,595 total cases)

— 41.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (1,059 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (304,800 fully vaccinated)



#45. Frio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (17 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,079 (6,514 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (95 total deaths)

— 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (14,034 fully vaccinated)



#44. Hays County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (194 new cases, +362% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,156 (74,021 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (540 total deaths)

— 23.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (145,992 fully vaccinated)



#43. Zapata County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (12 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,932 (4,244 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (56 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (8,587 fully vaccinated)



#42. Dawson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (11 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,045 (3,315 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 778 (99 total deaths)

— 152.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (4,327 fully vaccinated)



#41. Nacogdoches County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (57 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,535 (14,042 total cases)

— 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (269 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (30,122 fully vaccinated)



#40. Pecos County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (14 new cases, +600% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,545 (3,409 total cases)

— 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (72 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (9,245 fully vaccinated)



#39. Trinity County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,043 (3,083 total cases)

— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (75 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (5,672 fully vaccinated)



#38. Morris County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,127 (2,865 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 605 (75 total deaths)

— 96.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (5,338 fully vaccinated)



#37. Donley County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,041 (1,247 total cases)

— 40.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 793 (26 total deaths)

— 157.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (1,092 fully vaccinated)



#36. Wilbarger County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (12 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,020 (3,961 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 705 (90 total deaths)

— 128.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (6,722 fully vaccinated)



#35. Oldham County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,977 (612 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (6 total deaths)

— 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (732 fully vaccinated)



#34. Titus County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (31 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,930 (9,802 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (132 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (13,036 fully vaccinated)



#33. Andrews County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (18 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,122 (4,699 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (73 total deaths)

— 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (8,376 fully vaccinated)



#32. Brewster County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,702 (1,261 total cases)

— 49.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (32 total deaths)

— 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (5,169 fully vaccinated)



#31. Medina County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (52 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,519 (11,616 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (208 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (28,861 fully vaccinated)



#30. Bowie County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (94 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,881 (23,200 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (446 total deaths)

— 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (37,460 fully vaccinated)



#29. Hardeman County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,256 (600 total cases)

— 43.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (20 total deaths)

— 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (1,818 fully vaccinated)



#28. Hopkins County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (38 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,020 (8,166 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (187 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (14,637 fully vaccinated)



#27. San Jacinto County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (30 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,336 (6,446 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (106 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (9,903 fully vaccinated)



#26. Crane County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,019 (1,440 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (24 total deaths)

— 62.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (1,787 fully vaccinated)



#25. Coryell County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (83 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,400 (20,051 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (219 total deaths)

— 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (36,816 fully vaccinated)



#24. Lamb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (14 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,540 (4,840 total cases)

— 38.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 962 (124 total deaths)

— 212.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (5,596 fully vaccinated)



#23. Dimmit County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (11 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 60,105 (6,085 total cases)

— 121.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (51 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (7,114 fully vaccinated)



#22. Coleman County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (9 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,706 (1,938 total cases)

— 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 905 (74 total deaths)

— 193.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (2,975 fully vaccinated)



#21. Jones County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (23 new cases, +360% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,275 (5,076 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (93 total deaths)

— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (8,739 fully vaccinated)



#20. Franklin County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (13 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,319 (2,501 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (45 total deaths)

— 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (3,893 fully vaccinated)



#19. Mills County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,849 (1,552 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 759 (37 total deaths)

— 146.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (2,105 fully vaccinated)



#18. Red River County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,733 (2,613 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 591 (71 total deaths)

— 91.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (4,970 fully vaccinated)



#17. Cameron County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (529 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,716 (125,748 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (2,086 total deaths)

— 60.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (339,726 fully vaccinated)



#16. Houston County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (29 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,450 (4,697 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (114 total deaths)

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (9,674 fully vaccinated)



#15. Kent County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,609 (218 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (4 total deaths)

— 70.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (291 fully vaccinated)



#14. Hidalgo County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (1,168 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,966 (251,626 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (4,003 total deaths)

— 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (679,376 fully vaccinated)



#13. Tom Green County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (166 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,185 (47,900 total cases)

— 47.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (563 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (60,439 fully vaccinated)



#12. Coke County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,407 (996 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 590 (20 total deaths)

— 91.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (1,602 fully vaccinated)



#11. Wichita County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (197 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,522 (37,714 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (699 total deaths)

— 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (69,471 fully vaccinated)



#10. Shackelford County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,394 (1,025 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (12 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (1,202 fully vaccinated)



#9. Jim Hogg County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (10 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 68,154 (3,544 total cases)

— 150.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (22 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (2,989 fully vaccinated)



#8. Irion County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,523 (561 total cases)

— 34.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (2,214 fully vaccinated)



#7. Brooks County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (15 new cases, +1,400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,139 (1,925 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (52 total deaths)

— 138.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (6,966 fully vaccinated)



#6. Cass County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (73 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,926 (8,385 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (199 total deaths)

— 115.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (10,670 fully vaccinated)



#5. Karnes County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (39 new cases, +1,850% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,414 (6,305 total cases)

— 48.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (73 total deaths)

— 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (8,695 fully vaccinated)



#4. Concho County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 46,405 (1,265 total cases)

— 70.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (12 total deaths)

— 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (1,418 fully vaccinated)



#3. Briscoe County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,506 (518 total cases)

— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (8 total deaths)

— 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (654 fully vaccinated)



#2. Hall County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 675 (20 new cases, +567% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 41,464 (1,229 total cases)

— 52.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 810 (24 total deaths)

— 163.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (1,281 fully vaccinated)



#1. Loving County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,183 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 202,367 (342 total cases)

— 644.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (1 total deaths)

— 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.9% (32 fully vaccinated)