The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Aug. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 93.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Aug. 23, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Floyd County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (13 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,553 (2,145 total cases)

— 42.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 840 (48 total deaths)

— 175.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (2,564 fully vaccinated)



#49. Wharton County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (98 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,296 (10,512 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (222 total deaths)

— 75.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (20,748 fully vaccinated)



#48. Frio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (48 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,528 (6,402 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (94 total deaths)

— 51.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (13,923 fully vaccinated)



#47. San Patricio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (158 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,462 (12,987 total cases)

— 26.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (350 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (37,279 fully vaccinated)



#46. Jefferson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (596 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,219 (58,411 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (861 total deaths)

— 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (129,306 fully vaccinated)



#45. Winkler County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (19 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,919 (1,996 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (34 total deaths)

— 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (3,105 fully vaccinated)



#44. Kaufman County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (324 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,914 (39,368 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (540 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (71,420 fully vaccinated)



#43. Collingsworth County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (7 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,226 (795 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 548 (16 total deaths)

— 79.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (973 fully vaccinated)



#42. Swisher County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (18 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,230 (2,458 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (34 total deaths)

— 50.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (2,970 fully vaccinated)



#41. Coleman County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (20 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,202 (1,815 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 893 (73 total deaths)

— 192.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (2,981 fully vaccinated)



#40. Caldwell County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (109 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,631 (16,431 total cases)

— 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (182 total deaths)

— 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (24,300 fully vaccinated)



#39. Jackson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (37 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,302 (3,587 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (59 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (6,588 fully vaccinated)



#38. Pecos County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (40 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,110 (3,182 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (71 total deaths)

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (9,159 fully vaccinated)



#37. Titus County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (83 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,754 (9,417 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (130 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (12,890 fully vaccinated)



#36. Tarrant County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (5,322 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,906 (628,783 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (6,028 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (1,194,228 fully vaccinated)



#35. Willacy County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (54 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,047 (8,126 total cases)

— 44.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (135 total deaths)

— 107.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (14,210 fully vaccinated)



#34. Henderson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (210 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,554 (17,006 total cases)

— 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (429 total deaths)

— 70.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (32,246 fully vaccinated)



#33. Jim Wells County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (103 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,915 (12,920 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (216 total deaths)

— 75.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (21,906 fully vaccinated)



#32. Lee County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (44 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,786 (4,790 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (62 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (7,987 fully vaccinated)



#31. Jasper County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (91 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,783 (7,384 total cases)

— 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 543 (193 total deaths)

— 78.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (12,930 fully vaccinated)



#30. Nueces County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (927 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,180 (112,965 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (1,538 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (208,578 fully vaccinated)



#29. Briscoe County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,212 (498 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (8 total deaths)

— 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (649 fully vaccinated)



#28. Potter County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (307 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,256 (39,047 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (752 total deaths)

— 109.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (54,280 fully vaccinated)



#27. Hockley County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (61 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,649 (8,437 total cases)

— 38.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 712 (164 total deaths)

— 133.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (9,747 fully vaccinated)



#26. Victoria County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (245 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,130 (21,299 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (414 total deaths)

— 47.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (44,954 fully vaccinated)



#25. Wilbarger County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (34 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,002 (3,831 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 697 (89 total deaths)

— 128.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (6,702 fully vaccinated)



#24. Andrews County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (50 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,913 (4,473 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (72 total deaths)

— 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (8,328 fully vaccinated)



#23. Taylor County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (368 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,688 (35,458 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (738 total deaths)

— 75.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (69,623 fully vaccinated)



#22. Deaf Smith County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (51 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,583 (5,301 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 620 (115 total deaths)

— 103.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (8,054 fully vaccinated)



#21. Tom Green County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (328 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,879 (46,344 total cases)

— 47.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (557 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (60,323 fully vaccinated)



#20. McCulloch County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (22 new cases, -79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,527 (1,559 total cases)

— 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 589 (47 total deaths)

— 93.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (3,043 fully vaccinated)



#19. Cochran County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (8 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,123 (945 total cases)

— 25.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 806 (23 total deaths)

— 164.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (1,109 fully vaccinated)



#18. Dawson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (36 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,291 (3,219 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 762 (97 total deaths)

— 149.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (4,292 fully vaccinated)



#17. Hidalgo County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (2,516 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,687 (240,520 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (3,968 total deaths)

— 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (665,024 fully vaccinated)



#16. Starr County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (188 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,419 (22,246 total cases)

— 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (368 total deaths)

— 86.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (65,451 fully vaccinated)



#15. Calhoun County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (64 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,427 (6,478 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (52 total deaths)

— 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (10,907 fully vaccinated)



#14. Reeves County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (49 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,979 (5,109 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (75 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (12,982 fully vaccinated)



#13. Hansford County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (17 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,544 (2,135 total cases)

— 49.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (30 total deaths)

— 82.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (2,295 fully vaccinated)



#12. Aransas County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (76 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,374 (5,025 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (91 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (13,327 fully vaccinated)



#11. Oldham County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,409 (600 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (6 total deaths)

— 6.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (729 fully vaccinated)



#10. Castro County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (25 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,466 (2,520 total cases)

— 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 637 (48 total deaths)

— 108.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (3,289 fully vaccinated)



#9. Duval County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (38 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,305 (3,939 total cases)

— 33.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 627 (70 total deaths)

— 105.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (6,972 fully vaccinated)



#8. Tyler County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (79 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,270 (4,393 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (88 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (7,868 fully vaccinated)



#7. Brown County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (181 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,163 (13,314 total cases)

— 33.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 607 (230 total deaths)

— 99.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (15,688 fully vaccinated)



#6. Irion County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,026 (538 total cases)

— 32.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

— 36.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (2,165 fully vaccinated)



#5. Crosby County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (30 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,907 (2,060 total cases)

— 35.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 784 (45 total deaths)

— 157.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (2,461 fully vaccinated)



#4. Jim Hogg County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (28 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 63,192 (3,286 total cases)

— 139.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (22 total deaths)

— 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (2,939 fully vaccinated)



#3. Lamb County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (79 new cases, +98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,671 (4,728 total cases)

— 38.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 954 (123 total deaths)

— 212.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (5,571 fully vaccinated)



#2. Edwards County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 673 (13 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,692 (535 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (11 total deaths)

— 86.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (1,653 fully vaccinated)



#1. Loving County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,367 (4 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 188,166 (318 total cases)

— 612.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (1 total deaths)

— 94.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.3% (31 fully vaccinated)