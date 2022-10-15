Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Texas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Bee County

– Worried about global warming: 62.3%

— 0.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

– Total population: 25,710 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#49. San Patricio County

– Worried about global warming: 62.4%

— 0.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

– Total population: 48,907 people

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lubbock County

– Worried about global warming: 62.4%

— 0.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

– Total population: 231,744 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Waller County

– Worried about global warming: 62.4%

— 0.2% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 39,301 people

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tarrant County

– Worried about global warming: 62.7%

— 0.5% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

– Total population: 1,506,123 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Medina County

– Worried about global warming: 62.8%

— 0.6% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 38,462 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Atascosa County

– Worried about global warming: 62.9%

— 0.7% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

– Total population: 35,909 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ector County

– Worried about global warming: 63.0%

— 0.8% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

– Total population: 112,125 people

Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Denton County

– Worried about global warming: 63.2%

— 1.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

– Total population: 624,909 people

Canva

#41. Pecos County

– Worried about global warming: 63.4%

— 1.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

– Total population: 11,927 people

Patrick Feller // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Victoria County

– Worried about global warming: 63.5%

— 1.3% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

– Total population: 68,623 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bailey County

– Worried about global warming: 63.7%

— 1.5% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 5,039 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jeff Davis County

– Worried about global warming: 64.0%

— 1.8% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 1,865 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Collin County

– Worried about global warming: 65.0%

— 2.8% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%

– Total population: 717,857 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Brazos County

– Worried about global warming: 65.0%

— 2.8% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

– Total population: 177,134 people

Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Caldwell County

– Worried about global warming: 65.1%

— 2.9% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

– Total population: 31,993 people

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Reeves County

– Worried about global warming: 65.3%

— 3.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 12,122 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bastrop County

– Worried about global warming: 65.5%

— 3.3% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

– Total population: 62,960 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Frio County

– Worried about global warming: 65.9%

— 3.6% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 15,140 people

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#31. La Salle County

– Worried about global warming: 65.9%

— 3.7% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

– Total population: 5,917 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bell County

– Worried about global warming: 66.4%

— 4.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

– Total population: 251,822 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hudspeth County

– Worried about global warming: 66.4%

— 4.2% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 3,349 people

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Culberson County

– Worried about global warming: 67.2%

— 5.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 1,576 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Williamson County

– Worried about global warming: 67.3%

— 5.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

– Total population: 405,280 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Uvalde County

– Worried about global warming: 67.4%

— 5.2% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

– Total population: 19,623 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jim Wells County

– Worried about global warming: 67.6%

— 5.4% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

– Total population: 29,508 people

Jason Villanueva // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Harris County

– Worried about global warming: 68.1%

— 5.9% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%

– Total population: 3,400,738 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Fort Bend County

– Worried about global warming: 68.4%

— 6.2% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

– Total population: 553,723 people

Canva

#22. Nueces County

– Worried about global warming: 69.0%

— 6.8% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%

– Total population: 272,004 people

Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Brewster County

– Worried about global warming: 69.1%

— 6.9% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

– Total population: 7,462 people

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Val Verde County

– Worried about global warming: 69.6%

— 7.4% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

– Total population: 35,023 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hays County

– Worried about global warming: 69.8%

— 7.6% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%

– Total population: 163,998 people

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas County

– Worried about global warming: 70.7%

— 8.5% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%

– Total population: 1,919,529 people

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kleberg County

– Worried about global warming: 70.9%

— 8.7% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 23,473 people

Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Willacy County

– Worried about global warming: 71.2%

— 9.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%

– Total population: 16,414 people

Canva

#15. Cameron County

– Worried about global warming: 71.3%

— 9.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%

– Total population: 291,931 people

Canva

#14. Brooks County

– Worried about global warming: 72.0%

— 9.8% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

– Total population: 5,251 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dimmit County

– Worried about global warming: 72.2%

— 10.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

– Total population: 7,369 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Zavala County

– Worried about global warming: 72.3%

— 10.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

– Total population: 8,483 people

Canva

#11. Bexar County

– Worried about global warming: 73.0%

— 10.8% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.2%

– Total population: 1,450,476 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Maverick County

– Worried about global warming: 73.3%

— 11.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%

– Total population: 39,888 people

天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Travis County

– Worried about global warming: 73.9%

— 11.7% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%

– Total population: 956,831 people

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#8. Hidalgo County

– Worried about global warming: 74.2%

— 12.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

– Total population: 573,437 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Duval County

– Worried about global warming: 75.2%

— 13.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%

– Total population: 8,368 people

BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Paso County

– Worried about global warming: 75.3%

— 13.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.5%

– Total population: 606,560 people

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Starr County

– Worried about global warming: 76.0%

— 13.8% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 61.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.0%

– Total population: 42,935 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jim Hogg County

– Worried about global warming: 76.1%

— 13.9% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 60.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%

– Total population: 3,558 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Zapata County

– Worried about global warming: 76.1%

— 13.9% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 60.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%

– Total population: 9,508 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Webb County

– Worried about global warming: 76.2%

— 14.0% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%

– Total population: 182,640 people

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Presidio County

– Worried about global warming: 78.3%

— 16.1% higher than Texas average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 62.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.3%

– Total population: 5,166 people