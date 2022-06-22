Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Texas with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Texas

#30. Haskell County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.8%

– Median year built: 1963

– Total homes: 3,465

#29. Eastland County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.8%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 10,413

#28. McCulloch County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.1%

– Median year built: 1968

– Total homes: 4,335

#27. DeWitt County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 18.7%

– Median year built: 1973

– Total homes: 9,253

#26. Dickens County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.3%

– Median year built: 1956

– Total homes: 1,363

You may also like: Best counties to live in Texas

#25. Hemphill County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 23.2%

– Median year built: 1979

– Total homes: 1,744

#24. Knox County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.7%

– Median year built: 1961

– Total homes: 2,030

#23. Concho County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.7%

– Median year built: 1973

– Total homes: 1,659

#22. Coleman County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.6%

– Median year built: 1965

– Total homes: 5,547

#21. Presidio County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.0%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 4,065

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Texas

#20. Throckmorton County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.7%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 1,059

#19. Wilbarger County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%

– Median year built: 1962

– Total homes: 6,242

#18. Runnels County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.9%

– Median year built: 1958

– Total homes: 5,245

#17. Donley County

– Homes built before 1939: 20.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.2%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 2,150

#16. Mitchell County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 5.5%

– Median year built: 1958

– Total homes: 4,077

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Texas

#15. Wheeler County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.4%

– Median year built: 1963

– Total homes: 2,715

#14. Menard County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.0%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 1,826

#13. Cottle County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.5%

– Median year built: 1965

– Total homes: 1,100

#12. Mason County

– Homes built before 1939: 23.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.1%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 2,755

#11. Armstrong County

– Homes built before 1939: 23.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.1%

– Median year built: 1962

– Total homes: 913

You may also like: Texas is the #1 state with the most rural hospital closures since 2005

#10. Childress County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.2%

– Median year built: 1968

– Total homes: 2,860

#9. Collingsworth County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.6%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 1,467

#8. Carson County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.9%

– Median year built: 1961

– Total homes: 2,787

#7. Hardeman County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.3%

– Median year built: 1960

– Total homes: 2,411

#6. Roberts County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.0%

– Median year built: 1961

– Total homes: 445

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Texas

#5. Foard County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 5.4%

– Median year built: 1962

– Total homes: 829

#4. Terrell County

– Homes built before 1939: 36.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 0.0%

– Median year built: 1949

– Total homes: 746

#3. Hall County

– Homes built before 1939: 36.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 4.2%

– Median year built: 1956

– Total homes: 1,916

#2. Motley County

– Homes built before 1939: 41.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 5.4%

– Median year built: 1948

– Total homes: 781

#1. Loving County

– Homes built before 1939: 43.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 0.0%

– Median year built: 1954

– Total homes: 87

You may also like: See how much delivery drivers in Texas make