DALLAS (KDAF) — They say nothing is more beautiful in the South than a Texas sky. The beauty continues with a visible solar eclipse.

You’re probably wondering what is an annular eclipse, according to NASA, “What you will see during the annular eclipse depends on where you are viewing the event. Those in the path of annularity will see a “ring of fire” in the sky, as the Moon passes in front of the Sun. Other viewers may see the Moon partially block the Sun.”

On Oct. 14 the annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Texas including Dallas. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is partnering with the Carnegie Institution of Science to host a viewing event.

“Join fellow astronomy enthusiasts for this awe-inspiring event featuring live music, hands-on STEM activities, food trucks, games and more! Guests will also have full access to explore throughout the Museum,” the museum website mentioned.

Food trucks include Mi Cocina, Yummy Pizza and so much more. all guests are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the picnic area located on the premises.

