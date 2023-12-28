The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s officially only four days left in 2023. Kids want to join in on the celebration too! Tired of them falling asleep and missing festivities before the new year starts?

If you haven’t made plans yet, don’t worry. We have another option that may be right up your alley.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is hosting a toast to 2024 at their “Noon” Year’s Eve party! The event will be filled with New Year’s traditions like party poppers, making resolutions and more.

This event is free for members of the museum. Otherwise, you can purchase your tickets to the event here. Happy “Noon” Year!