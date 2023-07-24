"Our dream is to build the next great American theme park, right here in Texas: TexasLand USA, " said Founder, Lizzy McGee.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas could finally be getting its first Texas-themed park attraction! Yee-haw!

A crowd-funded project on Kickstarter has gained some attention after Founder, Lizzy McGee and her team came together to build a “quality, affordable, family-friendly park”, as their Kickstarter project reads.

The creative concept behind, Texas Land USA includes attractions like Bowie’s Lost Silver Mine, Apollo 11, Mission Control and Beyond the Gulf: Bandits on the High Seas.

The park plans to open in the Summer of 2026. You can help donate to their Kickstarter as well as learn more information about the progress of the theme park here.