DALLAS (KDAF) — The first week of March is seeing spring-like warm weather and the weekend is forecasted to possibly bring some storms back to North Texas. What about next week?

Well, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texans will have a cooler than normal March week next week. Once the above normal temps leave the area and the storms subside over the weekend, one or more strong cold fronts are heading in.

These fronts are expected to keep temps slightly below normal with some opportunities for near/below freezing temps.

NWS Fort Worth says, “After above normal temperatures this week, one or more strong cold fronts may affect the area heading into mid-March. Temperatures are likely to be near or below normal for most of next week, with some readings near or below freezing possible. The average last freeze dates for DFW and Waco are still a couple of weeks away.”