DALLAS (KDAF) — After a storm-filled Monday and a cooler Tuesday, what could the weather look like for North Texas to end the work week, heading into the weekend?

Tuesday evening will see lows ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s, but that won’t slow down the warming trend that is supposed to hit North Texas from Wednesday to Sunday. The area will see a gradual warm-up according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth with well-above-normal temperatures expected over the weekend.

NWS Fort Worth tweeted, “A gradual warming trend is expected as we go through the week, with 80s across North & Central Texas by the end of the week. We’ll have to monitor the threat for additional fire weather concerns as temperatures increase and windy conditions develop on Sunday.”

According to their forecasting, it looks like the highest temps will be present on Sunday with low to mid 80s expected as the start of the warming trend highs on Wednesday will be ranging in the 60s. “The second half of this week looks to remain dry across North and Central Texas as temperatures gradually increase each day. By Sunday, widespread 80s are expected with a few 90s possible west of I-35.”