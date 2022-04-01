DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like DFW Airport could be moving forward with a new name. Jokingly, Dallas Fort Worth Airport tweeted out it would be changing its name after five decades to, Fort Worth Dallas International Airport or FWD.

The tweet read, “After nearly five decades, we’ve decided to give Fort Worth it’s well-deserved top billing! Starting today, you can call us 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, or 𝐅𝐖𝐃. We are a forward-thinking airport, with a FWD-looking name!”

Naturally, it was followed with, “Oh, by the way #AprilFools.” Always nice to see some fun being had on a beautiful Friday in North Texas.