DALLAS (KDAF) — What kind of spring could North Texas see in 2022? Well, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says it could be quite dry.

The center says, “Unfortunately for our drought-stricken region, the spring rainy season will likely be drier than normal. As a result, drought conditions are expected to persist or worsen into the upcoming summer.”

It says that the drought is expected to continue or get worse into the summer months. “#Drought conditions continue to intensify and are expected to persist or worsen into the upcoming summer.”

NWS Fort Worth