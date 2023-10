The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready for it? Fall is finally here in North Texas!

The National Weather Service reported, “Cooler and drier air will spill into North Texas this evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s across the region. Some high clouds will continue to stream across Central Texas through tonight.”

The temperate weather will continue into the weekend, with highs in the 70s.