DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no second-guessing or questioning needed it’s been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?

NWS Fort Worth says, “Climatologically speaking, it gets cooler from here!” Basically, the average temp peak for the region takes place in early August, so, NTX could be on the downward slope toward cooler weather.

“The average temperature peaks in early August. We are on the downward slope toward cooler weather! The average last 100-degree day is in late August. The first cold front that brings temperatures in the 50s arrives in mid September. The average first dip into the 30s is in early November, with the first freeze typically coming around Thanksgiving.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

While that’s all fine and dandy, it’s also no secret NTX is in need of some rain as NWS Fort Worth says, “DFW Airport hasn’t recorded measurable rainfall since June 3. The current dry spell is the 2nd longest on record.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas