DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, it’s going to be not quite as hot Friday in North Texas along with some very low rain chances in parts of Central Texas according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

A majority of North Texas will see highs range in the mid-to-high 90s as fort Worth will be the lone area hitting 100 degrees, according to NWS Fort Worth. “There are low rain chances roughly southeast of a Temple to Palestine line this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. An Ozone Action Day is in effect for DFW and surrounding areas with poor air quality expected.”

NWS Fort Worth

Now for a quick look at the week ahead. DFW will see highs above 100 degrees from Sunday to Monday with the peak at 104 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday.

“A dominant upper ridge will bring another week of triple digit high temperatures next week. Remember to practice heat safety, by doing things such as limiting outdoor activity, taking frequent breaks in the shade or in and air conditioned building if you must be outside, protecting the young, the elderly, and your pets from the heat.”

NWS Fort Worth