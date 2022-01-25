DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cool Thursdays Concert Series will be back at the Dallas Arboretum from April 7 to June 30.

Listen to great music and enjoy the beautiful view of White Rock Lake; and, if you’re feeling energetic enough, showcase your moves on the dance floor. Gates open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Here is April’s lineup:

April 7 – Emerald City (sold out)

April 14 – Country Artist Tribute Band

April 21 – Slippery When Wet

April 28 – Turnstiles

