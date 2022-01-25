DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cool Thursdays Concert Series will be back at the Dallas Arboretum from April 7 to June 30.
Listen to great music and enjoy the beautiful view of White Rock Lake; and, if you’re feeling energetic enough, showcase your moves on the dance floor. Gates open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Here is April’s lineup:
- April 7 – Emerald City (sold out)
- April 14 – Country Artist Tribute Band
- April 21 – Slippery When Wet
- April 28 – Turnstiles
For ticket prices and more information, click here.