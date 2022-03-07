DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a cool Monday in North Texas after a warm end to the work week and weekend. During the morning hours, some across the area could see some sleet showers, but they aren’t expected to be impactful due to surface temperatures being above freezing.

Winds from the northwest will hit around 15-20 mph and gusts could reach 25 mph but will diminish by the afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s and mid 50s.

NWS Fort Worth says, “A much cooler day is expected today across the region in the wake of yesterday’s front. Some sleet showers are occurring in the purple shaded region, but given above normal temperatures, impacts are not expected. This precipitation should end from west to east through the late morning hours, leading to a dry afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a brisk northerly wind gusting to 25 mph.”

NWS Fort Worth

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s on Monday night with the evening sky being clear to partly cloudy and overnight being mostly cloudy.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Despite a surface ridge and north winds up to 10 mph occurring at the surface, periodic upper level impulses will result in scattered to broken higher cloudiness lingering around. Lows will be primarily in the 30s, with a few areas in the West and Red River areas possibly falling below freezing right before sunrise Tuesday. North winds 10 mph or less will continue the chilly feel, so make sure to bundle up if planning to be outdoors.”