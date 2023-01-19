DALLAS (KDAF) — The warm weather is set to subside for a couple of days at least as cooler weather is making an appearance in North Texas as the work week comes to a close with the weekend and early next week following suit.

Thursday will be cooler than expected with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth explains, “A cooler day is expected today, with high temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds won’t be quite as strong as they were on Wednesday, though they could be a little breezy at times across North Texas. Skies will remain mostly to partly sunny throughout the day.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Friday will be more of the same with cool, rain-free weather, “Seasonably cool temperatures are expected Friday with highs from the mid 50s to the lower 60s and lows Friday night in the 40s. No precipitation is expected but the sky will be mostly cloudy,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Cool weather is to be expected throughout the weekend and into early next week with slight rain chances in the region Saturday and Tuesday.

“The outlook for Saturday through Wednesday calls for near normal temperatures with a low chance for showers both Saturday and Monday night into Tuesday associated with the passage of a pair of cold fronts,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas