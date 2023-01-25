DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if you looked outside Tuesday night, you may have seen some snowfall in North Texas, but now that the middle of the week is here the weather is set to be dry and very cool before some rain chances return over the weekend.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the middle of the week will be dry and cool as freezing temps will be present Thursday morning after a cloudy and brisk Wednesday.

“A dry and cool period is expected for the mid week period, as cloudy, brisk, and cool conditions occur today. Highs will struggle into the 40s with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and occasionally gusty.

“After a chilly night tonight with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, Thursday will rebound to be a little better day with highs between 45 and 55 degrees under sunny skies,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weekend will see sunny skies on Friday before the return of rain chances on Saturday and Saturday night; Sunday will be the end of rain chances as it will gradually clear.

“A warming trend will continue into the upcoming weekend when rain chances return. A few thunderstorms may accompany a cold front that will usher in cooler air on Sunday,” NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas