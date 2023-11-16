DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday will be cool and cloudy in the region, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The National Weather Service reported, “Cool and cloudy conditions are expected today across much of the region. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s for most of North and Central Texas, with highs in the low to mid 70s in western areas. Southerly winds near 10 mph will prevail. A cold front will arrive on Friday, but a significant cool-down is not expected behind the front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s.”