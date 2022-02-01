DALLAS (KDAF) — Conference USA Basketball Championships are coming back to North Texas in March and tickets are on sale.

C-USA is returning to Frisco to host its men’s and women’s conference championships at Ford Center at The Star. The championships will be held from March 8-12 and will feature 28 basketball teams playing 26 games with conference titles and an NCAA Tournament automatic bids up for grabs.

In 2021, the University of North Texas took home the bacon in the men’s championship beating Western Kentucky in overtime 61-57 — for the women’s Middle Tennessee State University beat Rice University 68-65.

You can find tickets for the C-USA Basketball Championships here.