DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas-based esports organization Complexity Gaming and massively popular gaming streamer TimTheTatman are celebrating the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener with a pop-up store in Frisco.

The pop-up will be at the Lenovo Legion Esports Center at the Star in Frisco on Sept. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There, they will be selling TimTheTatman and Complexity merch, including shirts hats and lanyards.

No tickets are required for this free event. The first 200 people in line will get a quick meet-up with TimTheTatman. Because of this, officials are urging that overnight camping is not allowed and that Frisco PD will remove any overnight campers from the premises.

You do not have to purchase merch to meet TimTheTatman, you only have to be one of the first 200 people in line.

Large backpacks, weapons (real or fake), or large camera equipment are not allowed inside. For more information, click here.