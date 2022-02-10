FARMERS BRANCH, Tx (KDAF) — Over two dozen breweries are preparing to go head to head in the 8th annual North Texas Craft Beer Chili Challenge in Farmers Branch, which is set for Feb. 20.

The challenge will have breweries from all over the North Texas area creating their best pot of chili using one of their own beers as the anchoring ingredient. Chilis will be judged by a local panel of experts.

According to officials, donations of $10 receive 10 tasting cups and a spoon to participate in the chili tasting. Every $10 donation also includes one vote for the winning chili. Attendees can purchase tickets ahead of time to skip the line or bring cash or credit to purchase on-site.

Money raised from the event will benefit Metrocrest Services, a local organization that helps people who are going through a crisis stabilize their lives and gain a brighter future.

Officials say they raised $12,000 at last year’s event and are looking to raise more this year.

On top of the chili competition, there will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Ceder Creek Brewhouse & Eatery joining the Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce, as well as live music and screen printing by PINT services.

The event will be at the Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery East parking lot (13090 Bee Street Farmers Branch, TX 75234).

Here are some of the breweries scheduled to compete:

4 Elements Brewing

Best Little Brewfest in Texas

Bitter Sisters Brewery

CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

Four Corners Brewing Company

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

Hop and Sting Brewing Company

Martin House Brewing Company

Mox Nix Brewery

OHB Brewery

On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen

Outfit Brewing

Peticolas Brewing Company

Q & Brew at The Silver Spur Resort

Rahr & Sons Brewing

Say When Brewing

Siren Rock Brewing Company

Twin Peaks Brewery

Vector Brewing