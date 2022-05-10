DALLAS (KDAF) — This Dallas church is doing major work to fight hunger in North Texas.

Back in March 2020, when the world was introduced to the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteers at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church sprang into action, and haven’t let up since, offering fresh produce to those in need.

To date, more than 350,000 children and adults have benefitted, and more than 1,000,000 pounds of produce have been infused into the community through the food ministry.

As COVID-19 cases continue to go down, volunteers are still needed as the country battles record inflation. Higher food and gas prices mean the working poor are faced with challenges feeding the family, according to the team at Lovers Lane.

So, they continue to gather produce and provide a drive-through giveaway service every Saturday.

If you’d like to be part of the ministry by volunteering or giving, visit llumc.org.