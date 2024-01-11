The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Richardson’s Communion Cooperative is more than just a place to pick up your coffee. Looking around you can tell it’s a place of gathering; hence the name!

Whether that be with friends or your thoughts it’s a place that allows both to happen simultaneously. The modern design and feel are welcoming to the eye as well as their list of teas and coffees.

When we said it was more than a coffee shop, that is exactly what we meant! Communion also offers workspaces for those who are looking to escape their normal work-from-home routine.

There is so much to explore at this spot, than what is seen when you walk through their main doors. The co-op working space is next door and there is a daily pass for $25 or you can upgrade to their monthly subscription which is $250.

The space can also be rented out for different events: parties, work events, etc. The coffee shop owns the two spaces left next door to it. Which are used as additional workspaces and extra event spaces when necessary.

A barbershop named Saint Anita is also located in Communion Cooperative as well. In a way, you can think of it as your one-stop shop for community, coffee and communion.

