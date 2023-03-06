DALLAS( KDAF)— The fun comes out during the day and soon the night!

A glow-in-the-dark playground is coming to Oran Good park in Farmers Branch! It is the first park of its kind in Texas.

Farmers Branch Parks & Recreation officials said the park will open in late August.

The unique park will be called Joya, which means jewel in Spanish. Since Farmers Branch has many parks, Joya is considered the crown jewel of this area, according to officials.

When it’s not daytime, the park will light up with seating, spin zones, and a glowing toddler playground for kids ages 2-5. Besides an awesome playground for the kids, Joya will offer family activities too. Residents will have daytime and nighttime events all year long at the park.

The concept of the park was created by community surveys and focus groups with lots of kids’ input. Farmers Branch and Recreation officials work with Kompan, a leader in playground design, to develop something that has never before been done in the United States.

Joya will bring a different type of play space to the community, sparking imagination and allowing evening playing in Texas’ summer.

Joya will be located at Oran Good Park, 13300 Dennis Ln, Farmers Branch, TX 75234.

