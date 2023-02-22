DALLAS( KDAF) — Astrophysicist, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will be in Dallas to watch movies. Yes, that’s right, to watch science movies.

He will be discussing scientific inaccuracies and how they could have been avoided. He will also be sharing his insights on how they could have been used to make the movie even better or worse.

AT&T Performing Arts Center website said that this is an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right.

Tyson is an astrophysicist, cosmologist, author, and science communicator. He is known for his popular science books, and television shows, and for his efforts to promote the public understanding of science.

In 1996, he was the first African American Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History.

The event is Tuesday, April 4th at 7:30 pm at the Winspear Opera House. If you want to attend, you can buy tickets on the ATTpac website. Attendees even get a chance to take group selfies with Dr.Tyson.