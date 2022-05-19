DALLAS (KDAF) — When you hear the names Steve Martin and Martin Short there’s a slew of skits, shows and movies the duo have been a part of and one thing usually remains the same.

That thing is comedy and they’re bringing it to North Texas! Over at the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, you’ll be able to catch Martin and Short on October 22 at 8 p.m.

The duo is bringing its show, You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today! to North Texas as a part of their Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t tour.

“In “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short present new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business.”

Tickets can be found here.