The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Comedian Matt Rife is making two stops in the Dallas/Fort Worth area on his Proble-Matt-ic Tour.

Rife will stop by the Will Rogers Auditorium for two shows on Nov. 15 and the Toyota Music Factory for two shows on Nov. 16. Tickets are sold out, but you snag some last minute seats on resale sites like StubHub or SeatGeek, starting at $110.

Rife got his start in the comic industry as a teenager, when he started performing professionally at age 15. Rife is known for his self-produced comedy specials Only Fans, Matthew Steven Rife, and Walking Red Flag. Rife has said that his comic style is greatly influenced by Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais, as well as Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, and Robin Williams.

Rife is also known for his improv crowd work, where he interacts with the crowd during his set. Several of these interactions have gone viral on TikTok, with upwards of 63 million views.