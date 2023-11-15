The video above is from a previous segment.

DALALS (KDAF) — Stand-up comedian Brian Regan, known for his observational, sarcastic and self-deprecating humor, is stopping in Irving in 2024!

Regan will perform at the Toyota Music Factory on Jan. 26. Tickets are available now on Live Nation starting at $62.

Regan got his start doing comedy in the 80s and made his television debut on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1991. He has since released eight comedy albums on DVD and Netflix, and has appeared on multiple talk shows including Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.